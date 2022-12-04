Road Closure, SH 1, Taihape - Central

Emergency services are responding to a single vehicle crash on SH 1, Taihape where a caravan and trailer has rolled.

Reported around 4pm, the road is due to be closed while oil that has leaked from the vehicle is cleared.

The occupants have moderate to minor injuries.

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes and expect delays.

© Scoop Media

