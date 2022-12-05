Opportunity To ‘shelve Your Library Fines’ Back This December

Queenstown Lakes District Libraries is celebrating the spirit of giving by offering an easy way to clear outstanding fines and support the local community this December.

Queenstown Lakes District Council’s District Librarian Sue Gwilliam said local libraries will happily ‘shelve’ $10 of overdue fines from library accounts for every donation of non-perishable food, vouchers, toiletries or a gift for children or adults.

“We’ve been running the ‘shelve your fines’ amnesty for over ten years now and always get a great response. We love taking the opportunity to support our users and those in the wider community who need a helping hand in the lead up to Christmas. It seems especially important to do this again this year given that so many seem to be having a hard time financially.”

“We welcome donations at any time over the month of December. All items received will be delivered to three fabulous local charities who do an amazing job supporting our communities throughout the year.”

“It’s as easy as making a donation next time you pop in to pick up your summer reading,” she said.

All donations made in the Whakatipu area will be passed to Happiness House Queenstown Community Support Centre and Glenorchy Community Food Bank. In the Upper Clutha, Community Networks Wānaka/LINK Food Bank will distribute donated goods to those in need.

