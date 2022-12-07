Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Taking Control – New Zealand Families Using Age Ratings And Content Warnings

Wednesday, 7 December 2022, 6:32 am
Press Release: Classification Office

New Zealand families value age ratings and content warnings, but many aren’t using parental controls on streaming services, new research from Te Mana Whakaatu – Classification Office shows.

Chief Censor Caroline Flora today released What we’re watching (Part 2): Views about the classification system which is based on a nationally representative survey conducted by Kantar Public. Part 1 of this research series was released in June.

“It’s really heartening that this research shows people value having New Zealand-specific ratings and warnings, and parents and caregivers are using that information to make the right decisions for their households,” Caroline Flora said.

“We also see an opportunity for people to use parental controls on streaming platforms. These can include features such as requiring passwords for some content, or having different profiles for children based on their age.

“We are launching a new webpage today to help whānau use these tools – they are a great way to support parents to protect their tamariki from watching inappropriate or harmful content”.

The key findings in the report include:

· 84% thought age ratings were important when deciding what tamariki and rangatahi should watch, and most people understood them.

· New Zealanders are seeing these on streaming services: a majority had seen official New Zealand ratings on Netflix (57%) and Disney (52%), the two most popular services.

· Over half of parents and caregivers with tamariki and rangatahi at home (53%) said they or someone in their household uses parental controls for streaming services. Around a third of parents said they did not use parental controls, and 11% were unsure.

“Streaming services have been implementing new requirements to display New Zealand age ratings this year and New Zealanders are noticing them, including a majority of those using the most popular streaming services.

“New Zealanders can also use parental controls to give them peace of mind about what their kids are watching, and we have pulled together some guidance to help”.

Part 1 of the research found New Zealanders were concerned about tamariki and rangatahi seeing harmful content, and thought it was hard to protect tamariki online. It was common for people of all ages to see harmful content online, and New Zealanders supported regulation of harmful online content.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Are you a Professional User of Scoop?

Scoop has an Ethical Paywall model - with Scoop Pro - where organisations pay a reasonable fee for using Scoop for professional use, this keeps Scoop accessible for personal users for free.
Save up to 50% for a limited time (t's & c's apply) add your email address below to find out more.

Find more from Classification Office on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Ukraine’s Prospects


So the government has (a) backed down over the entrenchment of water management, thus enabling a future centre right government to privatise a key essential of life via a simple majority, as readily as any elected government can change the tax rate, or the rules for the licensing of pets Thanks to our trade treaties, the asset would also have to be offered to offshore buyers, so the final purchaser in any serious water privatisation would almost certainly be one of those big foreign water multinationals with a large cheque book...
More>>



 
 


Save The Children: Much Work Still Needed To Lift Kiwi Families Out Of Poverty Bearing Brunt Of Rising Cost Of Living
Today's launch of the Child Poverty Monitor 2022 reaffirms that much work is still needed to lift children out of poverty in Aotearoa New Zealand, with Save the Children fearing the current cost of living crisis and rising inflation will add pressure to already vulnerable families... More>>

Government: To Remove Entrenchment From Three Waters Legislation
The Government will fix the Water Services Entities Bill this week by removing the entrenchment clause that was voted on during committee stages, Leader of the House Chris Hipkins announced today... More>>


Government: To Address Child Abuse System Failings
The Government is adopting the majority of recommendations from an independent review into the actions of government agencies leading up to the death of 5-year-old Malachi Subecz, Minister for Children Kelvin Davis announced today... More>>



Winston Peters: Cry Havoc And Let Loose The Dogs Of Separatism
There have been great labour governments in the past and Labour governments that have simply been hijacked and failed. And Labour has been hijacked since the 2020 election... More>>



Government: More Rural Broadband For Regional Communities

Around 30,000 rural homes and communities will soon have access to faster, improved connectivity with an expansion of the Rural Capacity Upgrade programme... More>>


Treasury: Financial Statements Of The Government Of New Zealand For The 4 Months Ended 31 October 2022
These financial statements reflect the financial position (service potential and financial capacity) as at
31 October 2022, and the financial results of operations and cash flows for the period ended on that date... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 