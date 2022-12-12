Quick Apprehensions Following Papatoetoe Burglary

Three people were taken into custody following a commercial burglary in Papatoetoe early this morning.

Shortly after 2am a vehicle was used to gain entry to a store on Great South Road, Papatoetoe.

A group of offenders entered the store and stole several items before fleeing in a second vehicle.

Police, including the Police Air Support Unit, Eagle, quickly responded to the incident and the group was apprehended in Ōtara.

One person is due to appear in the Youth Court and two will be referred to Youth Aid.

Police encourage anyone witnessing suspicious behaviour, to report this as soon as they can.

They can do this either by contacting 105 after an event or by calling 111 if it’s happening now.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

