Bus Driver Decision Suggests Government Is Now Listening To Aucklanders

Monday, 12 December 2022, 6:14 pm
Press Release: Office of the Mayor of Auckland

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown says today’s announcement by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern of a new temporary residence pathway for bus drivers, and the $200 million for the Eastern Busway announced by Transport Minister Michael Wood on Saturday, suggests the Government is now listening to Auckland and Aucklanders.

Mayor Brown declared last month that Auckland faced a “public transport crisis” including Auckland Transport (AT) being forced to cancel thousands of bus services because of a driver shortage and Aucklanders facing two years of disruption to rail services caused by badly planned line-maintenance projects.

In response to the crisis, Mayor Brown last month announced his immediate transport priorities as:

  1. Fast-tracking central government support for the completion of the Northwestern and Eastern Busways that Aucklanders want based on the success of the Northern Busway;
  2. Encouraging central government to let more bus drivers into New Zealand to reverse AT’s cancellation of thousands of bus services;
  3. Preventing or mitigating the two years of disruption to trains that Auckland commuters face because of because of poor line-maintenance planning;
  4. Finally securing from City Rail Link Ltd (CRLL) a confirmed completion date and cost for the delayed and over-budget (City Rail Link) CRL project;
  5. Achieving certainty from central government about its proposed Auckland Light Rail (ALR) project to inform consequent transport planning in Auckland; and
  6. Quickly agreeing Auckland Council’s intentions for its waterfront port land to allow much-needed infrastructure investment decisions to be made by central and local government and the private sector.

“Minister Wood’s announcement of the $200 million for the Eastern Busway ticked off number one on my list, and the Prime Minister’s announcement today ticks off number two,” Mayor Brown said.

“These are simple, common-sense fixes we can get underway immediately.

“I expect AT to start advertising immediately, so our bus service is in much better shape before the new working, school, and university year.

“Aucklanders can be assured that the Cabinet and new Auckland Council Governing Body are working constructively on Auckland’s priorities and beginning to make initial progress.”

Mayor Brown said progress was also being made in securing greater agreement and certainty around CRL and ALR, and on planning to progressive release of port land as part of a staged programme from 2024 to 2039.

He is still seeking answers about how the impact of the line-maintenance project can be mitigated for Auckland rail users.

