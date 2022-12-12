Arrest, Warkworth Assault

Waitematā Police have arrested a person in relation to a serious assault on

Friday night in Warkworth, which left a man in a critical condition.

A 21-year-old-man is expected to appear in the North Shore District Court

tomorrow, charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and

injuring with intent to injure.

Police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Falls Road and Hudson

Road about 11.30pm after a report of a verbal altercation between a man and a

group of people in vehicles.

Shortly after, the man was found seriously injured on the side of the road,

and was transported to hospital. He remains there, in a critical but stable

condition.

Police enquiries are ongoing, but we would still like to hear from anyone in

the area around Falls Road and Hudson Road who were in the vicinity or have

witnessed the assault.

If you can help, please call 105 and quote file number 221210/6559, or make a

report online using Update My Report. You can also share information

anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

