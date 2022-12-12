Arrest, Warkworth Assault
Waitematā Police have arrested a person in relation to a
serious assault on
Friday night in Warkworth, which left a man in a critical condition.
A 21-year-old-man is
expected to appear in the North Shore District
Court
tomorrow, charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and
injuring with intent to injure.
Police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.
Emergency services were
called to the intersection of Falls Road and Hudson
Road about 11.30pm after a report of a verbal altercation between a man and a
group of people in vehicles.
Shortly
after, the man was found seriously injured on the side of
the road,
and was transported to hospital. He remains there, in a critical but stable
condition.
Police
enquiries are ongoing, but we would still like to hear from
anyone in
the area around Falls Road and Hudson Road who were in the vicinity or have
witnessed the assault.
If you can help, please call 105 and quote
file number 221210/6559, or make a
report online using Update My Report. You can also share information
anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.