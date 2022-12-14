Awatere Water Main Repairs Completed

Repairs to the water main in Marama Road west of Seddon were completed this morning.

The pipe was damaged yesterday evening by a contractor developing a vineyard.

Council Operations and Maintenance Engineer Stephen Rooney said the recharging of the system is now underway.

“This will take some time - the pipes have to be filled slowly to allow air to escape and avoid damage as water refills the main.

“This should be completed later this morning. In the meantime Awatere and Seddon residents are asked to limit their water use.”

