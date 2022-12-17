Dome Valley Works Complete, Waka Kotahi And Fulton Hogan Thank Motorists For Patience

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency would like to thank motorists for their patience and understanding over the past week as work to fix chipseal issues on SH1 in the Dome Valley are now complete.

Jacqui Hori-Hoult, Regional Manager Maintenance and Operations, Waka Kotahi apologises for the inconvenience caused as additional overnight road closures were put in place to repair the road, and thanks freight groups for working with us during this time.

“The teams got in as soon as possible to asphalt the affected area and ensure a smooth, safe surface for people heading north as we head into the busy holiday season.”

It also means all traffic management has now been lifted through the Dome Valley and will return to 80km/h.

Simon Dyne, Chief Operating Officer Infrastructure, Fulton Hogan also thanks motorists for their patience while multiple teams worked tirelessly to complete repairs.

“Last night the teams powered into daybreak to finish 1.2 lane kilometres of asphalt. It has taken a huge effort and I’d like to thank them for getting this done as quickly as possible.

“We’ve had to work around weather conditions so it was great to complete this before everyone heads away for the holiday season.”

With the hot and humid weather we are experiencing in Northland, Waka Kotahi encourages motorists to take extra care, stick to any temporary speed limits and drive to the conditions.

