Bay Of Plenty Police Disappointed At Checkpoint Results

Bay of Plenty Police are urging motorists to make a conscious decision to not get behind the wheel after drinking.

Police set up 15 checkpoints in Tauranga, Mt Maunganui, Papamoa and Te Puke over Friday and Saturday nights to target impaired drivers with the aim to keep our roads safe.

Of the 8513 breath tests conducted, 102 drivers were processed for excessive breath alcohol at checkpoints on Friday and Saturday night across the region.

Fourteen drivers had their licenses suspended immediately, and a further six drivers had their vehicles impounded.

Sergeant Mark Holmes, of the Bay of Plenty Coastal Impairment Prevention Team, says these results are extremely disappointing.

“We know this is a social time of year, and people are getting together and celebrating, but we want you to get home to your family safely for Christmas.

“Driving impaired is one of the four main contributors to death or serious injury on our roads.

“If you’re in any doubt about whether you’re safe or legal to drive, Police’s advice is simple – don’t do it.”

Motorists can expect to see Police out any time, anywhere, on roads across the Bay of Plenty district right throughout the summer, to ensure everyone gets to their destination safely.

