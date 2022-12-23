Pieri Munro Confirmed As Interim Chief Executive, Hawke’s Bay Regional Council



Hawke’s Bay Regional Council met today and councillors confirmed Pieri Munro as Interim Chief Executive when the current CE James Palmer leaves on 10 February to take up the top job at the Ministry of the Environment.

Pieri is Te Pou Whakarae (Māori Partnerships Group Manager) for the Council and a member of the executive leadership team. He has 38 years of public service including various directorships and an extensive career in the NZ Police. He was co-chair to Te Ara Poutama (Corrections) Māori Leadership Board and has extensive background and accumulated skill-base building relationships with iwi, hapū and Māori organisations.

“Pieri brings a wealth of organisational management experience to this interim role and the Council thanks him for his willingness to take it on,” said Hawke’s Bay Regional Council Chair, Hinewai Ormsby.

“While James is leaving the HBRC in great shape it is important to have someone with Pieri’s knowledge and experience guiding it as we carry out the important work of finding a permanent CE,” said Councillor Ormsby.

