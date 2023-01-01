Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

One Spark Nearly Costs Wendon Farmer Their Home

Sunday, 1 January 2023, 6:58 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

One spark from a ride-on lawnmower blade hitting a stone seems to have been all it took to start a fire that could have cost a farmer their home in Southland this afternoon, and Fire and Emergency is cautioning others to be very careful as the province gets drier.

Southland Group Manager Timo Bierlin said what started as a grass fire quickly spread to a large hedge close to a farmhouse at Wendon about 3.30pm. Six crews raced to prevent the fire from reaching the farmhouse, sheds, farm implements and fuel supplies.

"It was a really close thing - the paint on the side of the house was bubbling and the guttering was destroyed," he said. "We are really grateful to the volunteer firefighters who left their holiday activities to fight this fire."

The Waikaka, Waikaia, Riversdale and Balfour Volunteer Fire Brigades all attended, with one crew remaining on site into the evening to ensure there were no flare-ups.

Mr Bierlin said that people might not realise how easily the dry grass would catch fire. With no significant rain forecast until at least the end of the week, he is urging people to think twice about activities - like mowing lawns - that could generate a spark and cause a similar fire.

"If you must mow, it’s best to do so in the early morning when the day is at its coolest."

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Fire and Emergency NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Becoming A Nation Of Political Paranoids


Reportedly, there’s a crime wave sweeping the nation, even though the vast majority of us are not experiencing it first hand. That’s partly because the crime rates in most categories – including youth crime, and crime committed by rangatahi Maori – have been dropping sharply in recent years. “This latest report shows that offending rates among children aged 10 to 13 fell by 65 percent between 2010/11 and 2020/21...
More>>



 
 


Government: Stay Of Proceedings In High Court ‘501’ Ruling Welcomed
Justice Minister Kiri Allan has welcomed the decision by the High Court to issue a stay of proceedings following the ‘501’ ruling... More>>


Council of Trade Unions: New Ways To Tackle Inflation Without A Heavy Cost On Workers Are Needed
The root cause of our inflation and cost of living challenge is the lack of a long-term economic plan, says the New Zealand Council of Trade Unions... More>>


Government: Govt And Industry Take Next Step On Agriculture Emissions Reduction Plan
The Government has worked alongside farming leaders to adapt the proposed system for reducing agricultural emissions, that will protect future export growth, says Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern... More>>

ALSO:



Environmental Defence Society: Supports Resource Management Reform Bills But Calls For Key Improvements

The Environmental Defence Society has released some initial analysis of the two new bills that will replace the Resource Management Act next year and says it will continue to support the reforms... More>>

Greens: Summer COVID Plan Needed
The Green Party has been left wondering if the Government signed off for the summer break before putting in place a COVID plan. “Right now, the Government should be gearing up... More>>


Fire and Emergency NZ: Firefighters Settle New Collective Agreement
Fire and Emergency NZ Chief Executive Kerry Gregory says professional firefighters’ ratification of a new collective employment agreement is a welcome and significant step forward... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 