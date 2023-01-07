Have You Seen Maitrey?

Maitrey is six years old and non- verbal.

He was last seen on Ruapehu Street in Taupo at around 1.30pm today.

He is of Asian descent, with dark hair and brown eyes wearing shorts and a blue/grey t-shirt.

Police and his family have concerns for his welfare.

If you have any information that may help us in locating Maitrey, contact police on 105 – either by calling or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105.

