Crash, State Highway 2, Poukawa - Eastern

Motorists on State Highway 2 at Poukawa, south of Hastings, should expect delays following a crash this afternoon.

The incident involved a vehicle towing a caravan and happened about 2.40pm.

Only minor injuries have been reported.

The crash happened between Stock Road and Te Mahanga Road. Both lanes of the highway are expected to be shut for at least an hour, and traffic management is being arranged.

Motorist can use Waka Kotahi's Journey Planner to stay up to date with the latest road conditions: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/

© Scoop Media

