Serious Crash - Mahurangi East Rd, Snells Beach - Waitematā

One person has sustained critical injuries following a serious crash near Snells Beach this morning.

The crash on Mahurangi East Road, involving two vehicles, was reported at 6.34am.

Emergency services are currently at the scene and the injured person will be transported to hospital.

Road closures are in place on Mahurangi East Road near the intersection with James Street.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised and will examine the scene.

Police advise motorists to avoid the area while our work is completed at the scene.

An investigation will commence into the circumstances of the crash.

