Update: Nelson firearms incident - man arrested

Nelson Police have today arrested a 33-year-old man wanted in relation to a firearms incident in Nelson on December 30.

Enquiries led Police to a Gladstone Rd address in Richmond, where the man was arrested this morning without incident, Detective Senior Sergeant Lex Bruning says.

The man is due to appear in the Nelson District Court today charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and unlawful possession of a firearm. Enquiries are ongoing and further charges are possible.

As the case is before the court, Police are unable to comment further.



