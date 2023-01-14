Crash - Pukekohe East Road - Counties Manukau

Emergency services are currently responding to a crash on Pukekohe East Road, near the intersection with Morgan Road.

The crash, involving a car and a truck, was reported to Police at 12.35pm.

Initial information from the scene indicates at least one person has been seriously injured.

Both lanes of the road are blocked and diversions are in place.

Motorists are asked to follow the directions of emergency services staff.

