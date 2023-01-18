Update: Water Rescue, Opoutere

A search is ongoing for a swimmer missing at Opoutere Beach, north of Whangamatā.

Emergency services were alerted by individuals who saw a group of seven people signalling for help, about 11.25am today.

Six people have been pulled from the water. One is in a critical condition and four are in minor-to-moderate conditions.

Sadly, one person was unable to be revived.

A search is ongoing for the missing person, and will be assisted by a fixed-wing aircraft later this afternoon.

