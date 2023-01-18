Update: Water Rescue, Opoutere

Ever since Christopher Luxon became leader, National has adopted a “small target” strategy. This consists of offering nothing to distract the media from its focus on the government’s shortcomings and the public’s discontent with its performance. In particular, the strategy involves releasing no policy alternatives whose own failings might then be picked apart, and become the story. It assumes the media will largely shrug and accept the stonewalling on policy and move on. Here’s how the comms experts define how the strategy should be used by corporates facing unwelcome media scrutiny... More>>
Gordon Campbell: On The Cult Of Political Boldness The next recession is shaping up as the most predicted event since the Second Coming. There are signs inflation has peaked and is receding without an increase in unemployment. This optimism isn't leading to a pause in the raising of interest rates... More>>
Government: Support To Flooded Tairāwhiti Communities The Government is making an initial contribution of $150,000 to help communities in Tairāwhiti following ex-Tropical Cyclone Hale. This contribution is in addition to $100,000 already committed for farmers and growers and support from MSD for displaced communities... More>>
Ngapuhi Settlement: Act With Honour Te Rūnanga-Ā-Iwi-Ō-Ngāpuhi says the historic Waitangi Tribunal Report, dealing with the second stage of the tribunal's Te Paparahi o Te Raki (Northland) inquiry proves a deliberate and systematic collusion between settlers and colonial governments... More>>