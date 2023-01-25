Police Working To Identify Body Found Near Kāpiti Island

Police are working to identify a person located deceased in the water near the southern end of Kāpiti Island this morning.

At 9.55am, Police were contacted by a member of the public who was fishing in the area and had seen what they believed to be a human body.

The Police Maritime Unit and National Dive Squad responded and at around 1.30pm a body was recovered.

Work will now be undertaken to identify the person, notify their next of kin, and establish how they came to be in the water.

A rāhui will be established in the wider area, with details to be confirmed.

Until identification and family notifications have been completed, no further information or comment can be provided.

