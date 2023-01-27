Serious Incident, Manawatū

Police have arrested one person and are looking for at least two others following a serious incident near Palmerston North this morning.

About 7.20am, Police were alerted to a person of interest travelling in a vehicle at speed on State Highway 57 at Aokautere. The vehicle failed to stop when signalled but was not pursued.

A unit conducting area enquiries has seen the vehicle about 10 minutes later. Road spikes were successfully deployed as the vehicle travelled towards Ashhurst, and then officers followed it at legal road speed.

At 7.35am, the spiked vehicle stopped on State Highway 3, near Hacketts Road. The unit that was following it was still about a kilometre away at the time.

Police began receiving reports that the occupants, one of whom appeared to be armed, had stopped traffic on the highway and had taken two vehicles from innocent motorists.

The victims who had their vehicles taken were shaken, and one has been treated for a head wound.

Given the immediate threat to the public, a pursuit was then authorised.

One of the vehicles was pursued through Palmerston North for some time, until the vehicle's driving became too dangerous. Police called off the pursuit, pulled to the side of the road and stopped. A short time later, the wanted vehicle has crashed as it headed south on Ruahine St.

A firearm was recovered from the vehicle and a 19-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

We know many people in our community will be shaken by the events of this morning, and Police are making a number of enquiries to locate the outstanding offenders. Due to the nature of the offending, this involves armed Police and the Armed Offenders Squad.

Anyone with information is asked to call Police on 105 and reference the event number P053442225.

More information will be released proactively when it becomes available.

© Scoop Media

