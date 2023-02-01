SH1 Brynderwyns To Open This Afternoon For Northbound Traffic

Crews have been onsite at the SH1 Brynderwyn Hills just north of the SH12 intersection today, clearing steep slips and falling trees.

Now that this clearing work has been completed, we are able to open the road for northbound vehicles from 4pm to 8pm to help alleviate traffic.

We will be closing the road overnight and will re-assess the road again in the morning, with safety being our top priority.

Our contractors will be on-site monitoring for any additional slips on the road and should there be any concerns, we will not hesitate to close this route if it becomes unsafe.

Speed restrictions will be in place, so we urge motorists to use caution and drive to the conditions.

Light vehicles heading southbound will need to continue to use the local detour, while heavy vehicles will need to continue to use SH14 and SH12.

For a full list of current closures on the network, please visit our Journey Planner.

Waka Kotahi is providing regular updates to the public as the severe weather continues to affect Aotearoa this week. Our Journey Planner is updated by our traffic operations centres 24/7 to provide the latest available information on state highway closures and disruptions. Remember to refresh the page when checking the status of highways to ensure the latest updates are displayed.

