Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Titirangi, Konini Residents Urged To Reduce Their Water Use

Friday, 3 February 2023, 6:33 pm
Press Release: Watercare

Watercare is asking customers in Titirangi, Konini, Oratia and parts of Glen Eden to reduce their water use as the water network remains vulnerable in the wake of last Friday’s storm.

Watercare chief customer officer Amanda Singleton says: “When last Friday’s storm damaged a large section of our watermain on Scenic Drive, we made temporary changes to our network to restore water to our customers.

“These changes mean our Montana Reservoir is now supplying water to more customers than it normally would, and it’s struggling to keep up with demand.

“We’re working on a more robust solution in our transmission system that will alleviate the problem, but it’s important that we get it right. This is still a week away.

“This is why we’re asking our customers in Titirangi, Konini, Oratia and parts of Glen Eden, to reduce their water use as much as possible for the next week.

“The easiest way to do this is to keep your showers short, and to avoid using your hose unless you absolutely need to for flood clean-up work.”

Singleton says Watercare has doubled-down on efforts to find and fix leaks in the area.

“For our part, we’re doing everything we can to find and repair leaks in the area to reduce the demand on the reservoir. Unfortunately, this isn’t as easy as it sounds. Just locating leaks can be tricky, and repairs on the hilly terrain are challenging.

“But if we all do our bit to reduce water use in this community, we can keep the taps flowing.”

About 3500 customers live in the area currently supplied by the reservoir.

Watercare will be contacting customers by text, email and with targeted social media posts.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Watercare on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On extending the fuel/public transport subsidies

As Chris Hipkins says, it’s a “no brainer” to extend the fuel tax cut, half price public subsidy and the cut to the road user levy until mid-year. A no brainer if the prime purpose is to ease the burden on people struggling to cope with the cost of living, and - perhaps - reduce the impact of the floods on their ability to earn an income, but the decision to extend relief on the cost of fuel and travel has run into a storm of criticism from some quarters. More>>


ALSO:


 
 


Auckland Council: Mayor Extends State Of Emergency

Based on advice from civil-defence authorities, the local state of emergency for Auckland has been extended for seven days, but may be lifted earlier. More>>

ALSO:



Human Rights Commission: Recognising Tino Rangatiratanga Key To Ending Racism

Establishing a Truth, Reconciliation and Justice Commission and recognising Māori tino rangatiratanga among recommendations in two new reports. More>>

Transparency: NZ #2 In Corruption Perceptions Index

NZ ranked second equal with Finland in the latest Corruption Perceptions Index ... NZ’s score dropped 1 point to 87 while Denmark improved by 2 points, scoring 90. More>>


Free Fares NZ: Government Extends Half-Price Public Transport

“Affordable public transport is helping to ease cost of living pressures,” said Free Fares spokesperson Kate Day. More>>


NZ Government: New Cabinet Focused On Bread And Butter Issues

“We need a greater focus on what’s in front of New Zealanders right now. The new Cabinet line up strengthens that focus,” Chris Hipkins said. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 