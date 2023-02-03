Titirangi, Konini Residents Urged To Reduce Their Water Use

Watercare is asking customers in Titirangi, Konini, Oratia and parts of Glen Eden to reduce their water use as the water network remains vulnerable in the wake of last Friday’s storm.

Watercare chief customer officer Amanda Singleton says: “When last Friday’s storm damaged a large section of our watermain on Scenic Drive, we made temporary changes to our network to restore water to our customers.

“These changes mean our Montana Reservoir is now supplying water to more customers than it normally would, and it’s struggling to keep up with demand.

“We’re working on a more robust solution in our transmission system that will alleviate the problem, but it’s important that we get it right. This is still a week away.

“This is why we’re asking our customers in Titirangi, Konini, Oratia and parts of Glen Eden, to reduce their water use as much as possible for the next week.

“The easiest way to do this is to keep your showers short, and to avoid using your hose unless you absolutely need to for flood clean-up work.”

Singleton says Watercare has doubled-down on efforts to find and fix leaks in the area.

“For our part, we’re doing everything we can to find and repair leaks in the area to reduce the demand on the reservoir. Unfortunately, this isn’t as easy as it sounds. Just locating leaks can be tricky, and repairs on the hilly terrain are challenging.

“But if we all do our bit to reduce water use in this community, we can keep the taps flowing.”

About 3500 customers live in the area currently supplied by the reservoir.

Watercare will be contacting customers by text, email and with targeted social media posts.

