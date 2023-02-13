Applications Open For New Fund To Reduce Stratford’s Landfill Waste

Stratford District Council (SDC) has created a $25,000 Waste Levy Fund to support new initiatives that reduce the amount of waste going into landfill. Funding applications are now open, and the council is encouraging individuals, community organisations, and not-for-profits to submit their projects.

Victoria Araba, SDC Director – Assets, says she’s excited to hear about the creative waste minimisation projects being planned by community members and organisations.

“We know there are people out there who are passionate about reducing waste, and have the skills to develop their ideas into projects that will deliver great results,” says Victoria.

Stratford District’s Waste Levy Fund was created using money distributed to SDC through the Government’s national waste disposal levy. The national levy raises funds to achieve and promote waste minimisation in New Zealand.

“We may be a small council, but by working together with our community through initiatives like the Waste Levy fund, we’re able to do our part towards a zero-waste future for Aotearoa,” says Victoria.

To be eligible for support, projects have to avoid, reduce, recycle, recover, or reuse waste in the Stratford district.

Applications opened on Monday 13 February and close on Friday 10 March. Information about the fund, eligibility criteria, and how to apply, can be found at Stratford.govt.nz/WasteFund

