Marlborough Harbourmaster Advises Caution

Monday, 13 February 2023, 2:36 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

Marlborough Harbourmaster Jake Oliver is “strongly advising” boaties to stay out of the water until at least Wednesday.

“Marine conditions will be pretty bad for at least the next two days. We’re expecting wind gusts of up to 100 km/h around Picton and possibly even higher in the outer Marlborough Sounds.”

He said after discussions with Port Marlborough and the ferry operators, shipping operations to and from Picton will be suspended tomorrow for all ships over 350 gross tons.

“Port Marlborough has advised it will suspend marine operations from 10.00 am until 10.00 pm tomorrow, Tuesday.”

“These times are subject to change depending on the movement of the weather system,” he said.

“Tory Channel will be closed from 10.00 am tomorrow until 2.00 pm on Wednesday 15 February, due to the predicted wave heights and wind strength.”

Mayor Nadine Taylor encourages residents to prepare as ex-cyclone Gabrielle travels south.

“Our advice is to use today to prepare and stay off the roads tomorrow, and also off the water.”

She said people are strongly advised to keep up with weather forecasts. Marlborough Civil Defence and Emergency Management are closely monitoring the situation. Council’s Rivers and Drainage team is keeping a close eye on rainfall and river levels, particularly on the East Coast.

Waste and recycling

Waste and recycling kerbside collections will go ahead tomorrow but please consider withholding your waste and recycling until next week or take it to the transfer station later this week. Strong winds may affect bags and crates tomorrow.

Stay informed during an emergency. Listen to the radio and follow the Council’s Facebook page or website. Download the Antenno app from Google Play or the App Store to receive updates on your phone.

Gordon Campbell: On Why We’re Facing Fewer, More Intense, Cyclones In Future


As Cyclone Gabrielle leaves its mark on New Zealand, there are still limits on what the scientific research can say definitively about how climate change will affect future cyclonic activity in the South Pacific. For the past decade or more, the research language has been couched in terms of medium to high probabilities. Paradoxically, fewer cyclones are being expected, but these are likely to be more intense in nature, and characterised by higher rainfall, greater wind speed and bigger storm surges... More>>


 
 

EDS: Releases First Working Paper On Managed Retreat Law

EDS has released its first working paper as part of its Aotearoa New Zealand’s Climate Change Adaptation Act: Building a Durable Future project. The project is focussed on developing recommendations... More>>

Government: Urges People To Prepare For Cyclone Gabrielle
Cyclone Gabrielle could bring significant severe weather to many regions of Aotearoa New Zealand and the Government stands ready to support communities that may be impacted... More>>



Government: Takes New Direction With Policy Refocus

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has announced a suite of programmes that are being cancelled or delayed in order to put the Government’s focus on the cost of living... More>>


PPTA: Secondary Teachers Set Date For First National Strike

Secondary teachers have decided that if there is still no satisfactory progress with their collective agreement negotiations over the next five weeks, they will hold a national one-day strike on Thursday 16 March... More>>



Educational Institute: Report Shows How Tough COVID-19 Was For Children, Educators
The Quality Public Education Coalition’s report on the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on students shows the need for a systemic overhaul of primary education's funding and staffing models... More>>


Human Rights Commission: Recognising Tino Rangatiratanga Key To Ending Racism

Establishing a Truth, Reconciliation and Justice Commission and recognising Māori tino rangatiratanga among recommendations in two new reports. More>>


