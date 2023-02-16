One Stage Of 9.6ha Auckland Housing Development Approved

An independent fast-track consenting panel has approved one stage in a 9.6-hectare residential development in St Johns, Auckland.

Te Tauoma Stage 1B project includes demolishing existing buildings and infrastructure and construction of a mixed residential and commercial development.

Shundi Tamaki Village Limited lodged a resource consent application for the development under the COVID-19 Recovery (Fast-track Consenting) Act 2020.

Shundi owns the sites at 261 and 263 Morrin Road and intends to begin a staged development of the 9.6-hectare site. This includes building around 1,500 apartments and a range of commercial activities across roughly 19 buildings. The development also includes roading, communal amenities and open space. These will be developed in several stages.

This application approves stage 1B of the overall development, providing 191 apartments in two residential towers (14 and 18 levels), landscaping and car parking.

An expert consenting panel granted resource consents with conditions about many aspects of the project, including engaging with mana whenua, construction noise, erosion and sediment control, and waste management.

The decision comes 124 working days after the application was lodged with the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA). From 20 December 2022 until 10 January 2023 are excluded from the definition of working days under the Act.

The EPA provides advice and administrative support for the Panel Convener, Judge Newhook, and the expert consenting panels he appoints. We are not involved in the decision-making.

© Scoop Media

