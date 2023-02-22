Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

KiwiHarvest Paves Way For New Food Rescue Protocol To Feed Victims Of Cyclone Gabrielle, With New Zealand Food Safety

Wednesday, 22 February 2023, 11:01 am
Press Release: KiwiHarvest

Food rescue organisation, KiwiHarvest has developed a new protocol with Haumaru Kai Aotearoa, New Zealand Food Safety (NZFS) so that more kai can be rescued and distributed to victims of both the Auckland Anniversary floods, and Cyclone Gabrielle.

Although NZFS has existing guidance for other sectors, food rescue organisations don’t fall under NZFS regulation and therefore didn’t have existing protocols. This means that the safest advice is to dispose of all food that has been in contact with floodwaters.

The Auckland Anniversary floods and Cyclone Gabrielle left many food businesses with compromised stock. But with thorough cleanings, a large portion could be made safe for consumption (due to secure packaging) and therefore rescued by organisations such as KiwiHarvest, in the hopes of distributing it to those in need.

On the Saturday of the floods, KiwiHarvest found themselves recovering 8,000kgs of flood-affected food from Mairangi Bay Countdown – the equivalent of 22,850 meals – but without the framework needed to get this into the community.

KiwiHarvest CEO, Angela Calver, began working tirelessly with various members of NZFS to test the food, receive expert food safety advice, and ensure that the recovered product was safe for human consumption. Calver was then given the green light to release the majority of the stock to the various community agencies that KiwiHarvest supports.

New Zealand Food Safety Deputy Director-General, Vincent Arbuckle, says, “Safe food is always our number one priority. Working together with KiwiHarvest has helped us understand the practical challenges involved with getting safe food to people in need – and this will help inform our future thinking.”

“While nobody wants to waste food, the last thing anyone who has been caught up in these floods needs is a bout of food poisoning. We provided guidance on how to clean cans and hermetically sealed foods from potentially contaminated flood waters. KiwiHarvest has come up with a cleaning process that we have assessed and tested, allowing them to distribute these products,” adds Arbuckle.

This formed the framework for a new protocol to guide the sector moving forward, and Calver is excited to share it with Aotearoa Food Rescue Alliance (AFRA) members across the nation.

“It’s a privilege to share this protocol with our fellow AFRA members who desperately want to support their communities in times of crisis. We believe that this will make a material difference to the food rescue sector as we fight to keep feeding those most vulnerable. Although it adds an extra step to getting the food to the community, it means that precious resources won’t go to waste due to flooding,” says Calver.

AFRA Engagement and Partnerships Lead, Iain Lees-Galloway explains that, “Food rescue organisations are first responders who feel deeply connected to their local communities.”

“They too are working alongside supermarkets, growers and government agencies to get safe, healthy food to people who need it. By developing and sharing this protocol, KiwiHarvest and NZFS are helping get more rescued food to people impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle,” he says.

Consider donating so KiwiHarvest can we get even more food into communities like these: https://www.kiwiharvest.org.nz/donate

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Support Independent Journalism

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a Member Find out more

Find more from KiwiHarvest on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On How The US Supreme Court Could Ruin The Internet


For obvious reasons, we’ve all been a bit cyclone-fixated this past week, while the rest of the world has kept ticking over regardless. For example: There have been more protests by indigenous rural communities in Peru against a coup that’s been led by the wealthy urban elites; the West has pushed Iran even further into the arms of China; and Russia is unfurling a sneaky strategy that’s intended to create a whole new sphere of Kremlin influence in Africa. And despite Starlink being our connectivity saviour during the cyclone aftermath, this doesn’t mean that Elon Musk is any less of a monster... More>>


 
 


District Councils: Three Waters Judgement Accepts Confiscation Of Assets With No Compensation
The decision of the High Court issued today confirms the Government’s Three Waters plan is expropriating councils’ Three Water assets and that the decision to pay compensation rests with Parliament... More>>


Government: Further Cyclone Emergency Support

The Government is providing a further interim emergency relief package for regions hit by Cyclone Gabrielle and the January floods.
“I saw first-hand the devastation in the Hawke’s Bay... More>>

Government: New Zealand To Attend PIF Special Leaders’ Retreat
New Zealand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Associate Minister of Foreign Affairs Carmel Sepuloni will travel to Fiji for the Pacific Islands Forum Special Leaders’ Retreat... More>>

Government: Lead Ministers For Local Cyclone Gabrielle Response
The Government has moved quickly to put in place a Cabinet Committee and regional Ministerial leads to help coordinate the Central Government response and recovery from Cyclone Gabrielle, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins announced today... More>>


Taxpayers' Union: NEW POLL: Labour Bounce But Centre-Right Remains Ahead – Just

In the first monthly Taxpayers' Union – Curia poll since Chris Hipkins took office, the two largest parties are tied on 34.4% with Labour up 2.7 points on last month while National is down 2.8 points... More>>

PPTA: Secondary Teachers Set Date For First National Strike

Secondary teachers have decided that if there is still no satisfactory progress with their collective agreement negotiations over the next five weeks, they will hold a national one-day strike on Thursday 16 March... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 