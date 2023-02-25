Arrest following suspicious fire, Ngongotaha

Police have arrested and charged a person in relation to a suspicious fire in Ranginui Street, Ngongotaha on Wednesday 22 February.

A 30-year-old man is due to appear in Rotorua District Court today, facing a charge of arson.

Police are interested in hearing from anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the Ranginui Street area around 9.30am on 22 February. Information can be shared with Police by calling 105, or going online to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 'Update Report'. Please reference file number 230222/1354. ENDS

© Scoop Media

