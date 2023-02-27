Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Community Feedback Now Open On Draft Annual Plan

Monday, 27 February 2023, 11:18 am
Press Release: Environment Canterbury

The Canterbury Regional Council's draft Annual Plan 2023/24 can now be viewed, with feedback open until 3 April.
 

The plan sets out how much we will need in rates from the region's ratepayers. It also details what work is planned during the 2023/24 financial year.
 

A proposed 10 per cent increase in revenue from rates is proposed in the plan, compared to the current year. This is the increase in total income from all the rates we collect — the actual amount each property pays will vary depending on where you live and the value of your property.
 

Environment Canterbury Chair Peter Scott said there are obviously different views within the community. "Some want us to do more, faster, while many want us to slow our work programmes due to affordability concerns."

