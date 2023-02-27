Community Feedback Now Open On Draft Annual Plan
The Canterbury Regional Council's draft Annual Plan
2023/24 can
now be viewed, with feedback open until 3
April.
The plan sets out how much we will
need in rates from the region's ratepayers. It also details
what work is planned during the 2023/24 financial
year.
A proposed 10 per cent increase in
revenue from rates is proposed in the plan, compared to the
current year. This is the increase in total income from all
the rates we collect — the actual amount each property
pays will vary depending on where you live and the value of
your property.
Environment Canterbury Chair Peter Scott said there are obviously different views within the community. "Some want us to do more, faster, while many want us to slow our work programmes due to affordability concerns."