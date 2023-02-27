Two arrested in relation to aggravated robbery, Mangakakahi

Two people have been arrested following an aggravated robbery at a service station on Edmund Road on Tuesday 31 January.

At 7am on 31 January, three offenders armed with weapons broke into the premises and stole a quantity of items.

They fled the scene in a stolen vehicle which was recovered a short time later.

After an investigation, Police identified and located two of the offenders who were subsequently arrested.

A 14-year-old male has been charged with aggravated robbery and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle and is due to appear in Rotorua Youth Court on 7 March.

A 13-year-old male has been charged with aggravated robbery and is due to appear in Rotorua Youth Court today.

Police is working hard to ensure those responsible for causing harm in our communities are held accountable for their actions.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing and we cannot rule out the possibility of further charges or arrests.



