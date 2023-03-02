Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Porirua City’s Children And Young People Remain A Priority For Council

Thursday, 2 March 2023, 12:15 pm
Press Release: Porirua City Council

Results from Porirua City Council’s latest Children and Young People Annual Report and Status Report show that putting children and young people at the heart of our city needs to remain a priority.

Porirua has the country’s highest proportion of youth - people aged between 0 to 24 - of any council in New Zealand, with 36 per cent of the city’s 62,600 population falling in that age bracket.

Council made a commitment in its 2021-51 Long-term Plan to ensure that its plans, decisions, and initiatives all help the city’s tamariki and rangatahi to reach their potential either directly or indirectly through their whānau.

One way this is demonstrated is through the facilities, services and events organised for the city, amplifying young people’s voices, celebrating success and partnering with businesses, communities and government to achieve positive outcomes.

Impacts from the Covid-19 pandemic are still being seen in the city, with rates of engagement in school for young people decreasing, and tamariki and rangatahi reporting higher mental health needs, stress and overall decline in their quality of life.

In 2022, 72 per cent of 18-24 year-olds rated their quality of life as good or better, down from 88 per cent in 2020, and significantly lower than the result of 84 per cent for all age groups. Stress was also a concerning statistic, with 45 per cent of rangatahi reporting feeling stressed often, compared with 25 per cent for all age groups.

The rate of obesity among children starting school in Porirua did fall compared with the previous year, but is still higher than the national average, and significant ethnic disparities remain entrenched.

The housing crisis is impacting on our tamariki and rangatahi with the long social housing waitlist in Porirua creating a dependence on emergency housing.

"While some of the figures in the reports are confronting, it presents us with an opportunity to continue to explore how best we position ourselves to advocate for better outcomes for young people in our city," says Porirua Mayor Anita Baker.

"We have already seen some great outcomes from the range of programmes either offered by or supported by Council, and we want to continue that momentum."

She says an important part of Council’s role is alongside government departments that work in Porirua City, advocating for improvements to outcomes for the tamariki and rangatahi who live here.

A Workforce Development Strategy developed by Council aims to ensure Porirua’s communities and rangatahi benefit from the city’s projected growth and regeneration, and that workers have the skills, experience, and opportunities to secure quality jobs.

Mayor Baker says the reports are timely as Council is now in the process of updating its Strategic Framework for young people to ensure it remains relevant and informs the work done with tamariki and rangatahi in this city.

"It is important that we take the time to reassess the needs of our tamariki and rangatahi and recognise that their needs may have significantly changed over the past four years."

Key statistics from the reports (covering the year to June 2022):

  • 14 school groups took part in planting days with Porirua City Council and Sustainable Coastlines, planting more than 5,000 native species in total
  • 6,000 tamariki engaged in Council-run children’s swim programmes with 22 local primary schools participating in the Water Skills for Life programme delivered out of Cannons Creek Pool
  • 24,000 tamariki and rangatahi participated in activities such as sport tournaments, Kindy Gym and school sports at Te Rauparaha Arena
  • Through our free monthly child restraint checks, we’ve seen correctly installed car seats go from 20 per cent to 80 per cent compliance over the past two years. We check about 300 seats a year through this service.

Both the reports can be found here.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Support Independent Journalism

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a Member Find out more

Find more from Porirua City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Sacking Of Rob Campbell


Unfortunately, truth was not a defence available to Rob Campbell. He will now be replaced as chair of Te Whatu Ora, the organisation set up to run the public health system after the scrapping of the 19 district health boards. The claims that the government has over-reacted to a private social media post are already being made. Public health veterans like Ian Powell, former head of the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists has argued that the sacking was not only unjustified, but unfortunate... More>>


 
 

National: Kiwis Drowning In Debt
Labour’s mismanagement of the economy is leaving more Kiwis drowning in debt, National’s Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis says... More>>


Government: Immigration Pathway For Ukrainians Extended

One year since Russia launched its illegal war against Ukraine, the Government is expanding the 2022 Special Ukraine Visa to further support those impacted by the war Immigration Minister Michael Wood has announced... More>>



National: Will Scrap Three Waters And Deliver Local Water Well
A National Government will scrap Labour’s undemocratic and unworkable Three Waters model and replace it with a sustainable system that ensures drinking water, stormwater and wastewater remain in local control, National Leader Christopher Luxon says... More>>



Government: 2023 Census Collection Extended For Areas Impacted By Cyclone Gabrielle
The 2023 Census will be extended for areas impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle while the rest of the country should complete the census by 7 March as planned, Stats NZ said today... More>>

Government: States Of National Emergency Extended

The Minister for Emergency Management, Kieran McAnulty has extended the states of national emergency for a further seven days to 7 March for all but one affected region, in response to the widespread impacts caused by Cyclone Gabrielle... More>>


Visionwest: Food And Financial Hardship In Aotearoa New Zealand – PART TWO
In December 2022, Visionwest Waka Whakakitenga – a West Auckland-based community trust working in regions throughout the country to provide wraparound support services to people with a variety of needs – released The One Hundred Whānau Food and Financial Hardship Report... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 