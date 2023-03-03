Bats In The City

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Friday, 3 March 2023, 11:20 am
Press Release: Go Eco

This week volunteers supported by Go Eco (Waikato Environment Centre) will be deploying bat detectors across Kirikiriroa, for an annual survey to monitor for changes in bat activity and habitat use.

On-going annual city-wide bat surveys will help identify key habitat areas for conservation, enhancement and invasive predator control, in addition to helping understand the effects of urban development and intensification.

In 2022 detections were similar to previous years, with most bat activity recorded in the south of the city, in close association with the Waikato River and the Mangakotukutuku gully system. Hammond Park continues to record the most activity with a mean 258.4 passes per night. The largest increase in passes, compared to the 2020 survey was at Hayes Paddock, with 90 passes a night.

The sites of activity are of particular importance given the ongoing and proposed future development, particularly in the south of the city. For existing neighbourhoods to remains important to protect and restore green spaces, corridors and the natural habitat.

The city’s newest neighbourhood Peacocke, has included buffer zones, restoration planting, predator control, changes to lighting, and a ‘ban on cats’ to reduce the negative impacts on bat movements, habitats and population numbers.

Kirikiriroa is one of three urban centres with confirmed populations of pekapeka-tou-roa (long-tailed bats). They are one of two native bat species in Aotearoa, and are threatened, classified as nationally critical.

Habitat loss and the introduction of predatory mammals, including cats, pose threats to their survival. In the draft annual plan for Hamilton City Council, $50,000 has been budgeted to support a speying and dexing programme for cats in the city. This is considered a win for biodiversity if it is passed.


Go Eco is part of a multi-agency advocacy group for Hamilton City bats called Project Echo. Other agencies include Department of Conservation, Waikato Regional Council, Hamilton City Council, University of Waikato and Riverlea Environment Society Inc.

