Fatal crash, Ferry Road, Christchurch

One person has died following a crash on Ferry Road this afternoon.

Emergency services attended a single-vehicle crash, near Richardson Terrace,

at about 4.15pm.

The occupant was unable to be resuscitated and sadly, died at the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

The death has been referred to the Coroner.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

