Serious crash in Takanini - Counties Manukau

Police are in attendance at a serious crash involving a car and bicycle in Takanini this morning.

The crash occurred just before 6.30am near the intersection of Walters and Grove Roads.

A cyclist is in a critical condition following the crash.

Cordons are in place, with Walters Road closed between Grove and Kaha Roads.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised and will examine the scene.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area this morning while Police carry out their work at the scene.

© Scoop Media

