Serious crash in Takanini - Counties Manukau
Thursday, 30 March 2023, 6:57 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are in attendance at a serious crash involving a
car and bicycle in Takanini this morning.
The crash
occurred just before 6.30am near the intersection of Walters
and Grove Roads.
A cyclist is in a critical condition
following the crash.
Cordons are in place, with
Walters Road closed between Grove and Kaha Roads.
The
Serious Crash Unit has been advised and will examine the
scene.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area this
morning while Police carry out their work at the
scene.
