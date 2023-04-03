Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council Announces New Chief Executive

Monday, 3 April 2023, 3:02 pm
Hawke's Bay Regional Council


Dr. Nic Peet will be the next Chief Executive of the Hawke’s Bay Regional Council, according to Council Chair Hinewai Ormsby.

He comes to Hawke’s Bay from Horizons Regional Council where he is Group Manager Strategy, Regulation and Science.

“Dr. Peet brings a wealth of environmental experience and was clearly the best choice for this role,” says Cr. Ormsby. “We welcome him into the Regional Council whānau and know he will be the leader this organisation needs.”

“His commitment to environmental issues and the strong connections he has across the motu will have benefits for all of the Council’s work.”

Dr. Peet says it is “hugely exciting to come and work in Te Matau-a-Māui Hawkes Bay. I’m really looking forward to working with elected members and staff, tangata whenua and communities.”

“It’s a stunning part of the world and Hawke’s Bay Regional Council is a great organization. One of the real attractions of the job is the opportunity to work with such a dedicated and well-respected HBRC team,” he says.

“For me the environment lies at the heart of what makes Te Matau-a-Māui Hawkes Bay so special. Leading a team to look after that environment and support teams to help communities prosper is key to my decision to come to HBRC.”

In his 10 years at the Horizons Regional Council Dr. Peet led the organisation’s approaches to freshwater reform and climate change, and his work also involved oversight of a regional action plan and regional committee with joint iwi and governance membership.

His previous experience includes time as the Department of Conservation (DOC) Area Manager in Whanganui and as a Research Associate in the United Kingdom for BirdLife International (a global partnership of non-governmental organizations that strives to conserve birds and their habitats). Dr. Peet earned his PhD in Ecology from the University of East Anglia in the UK.

Dr. Peet will assume his role as CE for HBRC in early to mid-July when he has completed his three-months’ leave notice period at Horizons.

