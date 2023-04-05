Have you seen Seong Wook Kal?

Police are seeking help from the public to locate Seong Wook Kal who is missing from Hobsonville.

The 83-year-old was reported missing to Police yesterday evening after he failed to return home from an appointment.

Seong had left his Hobsonville home address yesterday morning in his vehicle, which was last seen in the Grey Lynn area at around 11.38am.

Police are concerned for Seong’s wellbeing and we want to see him returned home to his family safely.

Police would like to hear from anyone who sees Seong or has seen him since he was reported missing.

Seong is described as 165cm tall. He is usually wearing a black cap, dark vest and is bald with white sideburns.

His vehicle is a silver Honda Stream station wagon with the registration GAQ583.

Anyone with information that can assist Police should call our 105 phone service quoting the file number 230404/8257.

