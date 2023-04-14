Sky Tower To Light Up With The Colours Of Beacon Of Hope In Support Of The Due Drop Hope Challenge

The iconic Sky Tower will light up to celebrate and support the Due Drop Hope Challenge charity triathlon from the tip to the toe of the North Island in the colours of the Beacon of Hope as it moves through Auckland today.

The colourful display will see the landmark tower light up with the colours of a flame at approximately 6 PM tonight, in support of the triathlon tour which began in Houhora and heads towards Whangamata next.

The triathlon includes All Black legend ‘Kamo Kid’ Ian Jones, former triathlon world champion Rick Wells, Richie Barnett and I Am Hope founder Mike King plus three other supporters, two of whom are over 50 years old.

The Due Drop Hope Challenge crew will end up on Parliament steps in Wellington on April 26th, after an enormous 16-day effort that includes running, swimming and biking across the North Island to raise awareness of I Am Hope and Gumboot Friday in the regions.

“We are incredibly grateful for the support of the legends at SkyCity who are spreading the message of hope by lighting the Sky Tower. Their generous contribution and magnificent event planned tonight raises much needed awareness for Gumboot Friday and ultimately that means more kids will get the help they need when they need it,” says Mike King.

“We believe in what the Due Drop Hope Challenge is achieving already and are happy to play what is a small part in contributing to its exciting future,” says Callum Mallett, SkyCity Chief Operating Officer.

© Scoop Media