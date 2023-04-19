Te Kahu O Taonui Reaffirms Its Commitment To Safe And Reliable Water Services For All

April 18

At yesterday’s Te Kahu o Taonui hui held Whangārei, there was a renewed commitment in support of the Affordable Waters Reform.

Harry Burkhardt, co-Chair of Te Kahu o Taonui, collective of twelve Te Tai Tokerau Iwi, shared its support of the work done by Minister Nanaia Mahuta and Minister Kieran McAnulty to progress the reforms and ensure that mana whenua remain at the decision table as rightful partners in Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

Fellow co-Chair, Mariameno Kapa-Kingi says “Having mana whenua at the table ensures that there is re-alignment of a water management system that will have a long-term positive impact on our whānau, hapū and Iwi in Te Tai Tokerau. Having mana whenua at the table ensures that the principles of Te Tiriti o Waitangi are upheld, and Te Mana o te Wai remains a priority and we are excited for this.”

“We look forward to, as a collective of Iwi and hapū, being actively involved in determining our priorities and opportunities throughout this transition process,” says Kapa-Kingi.

