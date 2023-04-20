Te Poari O Kaipātiki Ki Kaipara And Helensville RSA Successful Partnership For ANZAC 2023 Celebration

E kore rātou e Kaumatuatia

Pēnei i a tātou kua mahue nei

E kore hoki rātou e ngoikore

Ahakoa pehea i ngā āhuatanga te wā

I te hekenga atu o te rā

Tae noa ki te aranga mai i te ata

Ka maumahara tonu tātou ki a rātou

Ka maumahara tonu tātou ki a rātou

_

The Ode of Remembrance

They shall grow not old, as we that are left grow old.

Age shall not weary them, nor the years condemn.

At the going down of the sun, and in the morning,

We remember them.

The Helensville ANZAC day, 25 April 2023 is going to look different this year. Rex Keane, President of Kaipara Memorial RSA contacted Te Poari o Kaipātiki ki Kaipara to work together for this year’s celebration.

With the Helensville War Memorial Hall building closed for seismic strengthening, the RSA clubrooms and Helensville Cenotaph are closed for ANZAC Day. Rex Keane came up with an alternative option to hold a dawn service at Kaipātiki Reserve with the entire gathering and march taking place at the Reserve Cenotaph.

Chair of Te Poari o Kaipātiki ki Kaipara, Tamaki Mercer says, “It’s about working together and supporting local activities and our community. We are privileged to be working with the RSA and celebrating the dawn service and saluting our history. We see this as positive and inclusive for co-governance and the Local Board.” Te Poari o Kaipātiki ki Kaipara is a co-governance entity that are kaitiaki (guardians) of Kaipātiki Reserve in Parakai.

Rex Keane agrees, “Working with Te Poari o Kaipātiki ki Kaipara has been mutually beneficial, and they have been very supportive. The effort the team has made in making ANZAC 2023 possible and to create a space for us around the Cenotaph means we can go ahead with the service.”

Deputy-Chair of Te Poari and Local Board member, Guy Wishart adds, “This is a great opportunity to come together to share in this significant occasion.”

Dawn Service

Kaipara Memorial RSA dawn service will be held at Kaipātiki Reserve Cenotaph starting at 5.50 am outside Parakai Springs Hot Pools, 150 Parkhurst Road. Attendees are to gather in the carpark. Commander Peter Mills will march the crowd to the Cenotaph for the start of the ANZAC service. A wreath will be laid at the Cenotaph, then the service will continue at the Helensville Service Cemetery at 7 am. To conclude the ANZAC breakfast will commence at 7.30 am at the Helensville Bowling Club.

