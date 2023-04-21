Customs Seizes Cocaine After Ship Docks In Tauranga
Friday, 21 April 2023, 3:56 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Customs Service
Customs officers have located what is believed to be
approximately 50 kilograms of cocaine hidden on a ship which
docked in Tauranga this morning (21 April
2023).
Customs’ Maritime Group found the drugs as
part of an onboard inspection of a freighter which had
travelled from Panama and was destined for
Sydney.
This seizure was supported by Police and
further investigations are underway.
Customs cannot
make further comment while investigations
continue.
