Customs Seizes Cocaine After Ship Docks In Tauranga

Customs officers have located what is believed to be approximately 50 kilograms of cocaine hidden on a ship which docked in Tauranga this morning (21 April 2023).

Customs’ Maritime Group found the drugs as part of an onboard inspection of a freighter which had travelled from Panama and was destined for Sydney.

This seizure was supported by Police and further investigations are underway.

Customs cannot make further comment while investigations continue.

