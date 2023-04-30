Serious Crash - State Highway 1, Sefton - Canterbury
Sunday, 30 April 2023, 7:31 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a serious two
vehicle crash on State Highway 1 near Amesbury
Road.
The crash was reported around
3:15pm.
Initial indications suggest there are serious
injuries.
The Serious Crash Unit have been
advised.
The Road is closed and diversions are in
place at Harleston Road southbound and Wiley's Road
Northbound.
