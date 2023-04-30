Serious Crash - State Highway 1, Sefton - Canterbury

Emergency services are responding to a serious two vehicle crash on State Highway 1 near Amesbury Road.

The crash was reported around 3:15pm.

Initial indications suggest there are serious injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit have been advised.

The Road is closed and diversions are in place at Harleston Road southbound and Wiley's Road Northbound.

