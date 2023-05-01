Police No Longer Seek Vessel, Hauraki Gulf
Monday, 1 May 2023, 7:36 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are no longer seeking a vessel that was the
subject of a search in the sea area between Maraetai and
Waiheke yesterday, after being advised that a vessel
matching the description had returned to shore. Yesterday
Maritime Police led a search for a vessel believed to have
sent a mayday call at 12.58pm. Police, with the assistance
of Westpac helicopter and four Coastguard vessels, searched
an extensive area for more than four hours without locating
any vessel in distress. Today Maritime Police were made
aware that the vessel they believed was the subject of the
search had returned to shore yesterday afternoon. Maritime
Police would like to remind boaties to carry lifejackets at
all times, have two forms of communication and that an
Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon (EPIRB) is one of
the best forms of communication in an emergency. Modern
EPIRBs and PLBs (personal locator beacons) transmit the
persons position to emergency
services.
