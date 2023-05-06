Caution Urged On Roads In Tasman District - Tasman

Tasman Police are asking motorists to stay off the roads as heavy rain hits the region.

Police have received a number of reports of flooding, trees down and slips from across the region. A number of roads are reported to be impassable, especially in the Riwaka area.

People are asked to stay home if possible, but if you must travel, drive to the conditions and allow extra time to get to your destination.

Plan ahead of time with Waka Kotahi's Journey Planner: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/journey-planner.

