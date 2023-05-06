Caution Urged On Roads In Tasman District - Tasman
Saturday, 6 May 2023, 11:16 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Tasman Police are asking motorists to stay off the roads
as heavy rain hits the region.
Police have received a
number of reports of flooding, trees down and slips from
across the region. A number of roads are reported to be
impassable, especially in the Riwaka area.
People are
asked to stay home if possible, but if you must travel,
drive to the conditions and allow extra time to get to your
destination.
Plan ahead of time with Waka Kotahi's
Journey Planner: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/journey-planner.
