Mayor Kirton Seeks Increased Involvement Of Rangatahi

Mayor Weston Kirton and Council management met with senior students from Taumarunui High School over morning tea this morning to discuss opportunities for rangatahi with the Council.

Mayor Kirton said that Council was committed to engaging with young people to help shape the future of Ruapehu.

“I am very eager to see young people more involved with the Council, both in influencing decision-making and in taking advantage of employment opportunities,” he said.

“It is very important that our rangatahi understand the role that local government plays in shaping Ruapehu communities and that their views are well represented in Council's planning and decision-making.

Council is currently working on our next ten-year Long Term Plan 2024/34, and young people's views are critical to this process and the future of Ruapehu.

Issues such as climate change, local employment and training, public transport, health and wellbeing, sports and recreation facilities, libraries, and housing are all being considered, and the Council needs the input from young people into our thinking on them.”

Mayor Kirton also highlighted the exciting career opportunities that the Council can offer.

“Offering employment to young people and supporting their further training and education is also a priority for the Council,” he said.

“The Council has a long history of providing employment and training opportunities to local young people, ranging from work experience to internships and long-term career opportunities, with support for their higher education.

Council wants to encourage all young people to get involved in shaping the future of Ruapehu. We would like to see young people more engaged with Council and Community Boards, providing feedback, and applying for Council jobs.

We are committed to ensuring that the views of our young people are represented in Council decision-making and that they see that they have a future in Ruapehu.”

