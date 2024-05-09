Local Council Distracted By International Politics

In response to calls made on Wednesday by Whanganui District Council for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, Taxpayers’ Union Spokesperson, Sam Warren, said:

“Locals are facing 10.6% rate hikes during a cost-of-living crisis. After receiving a record number of public submissions for its Long-Term Plan, Whanganui Council’s focus should be on keeping rates down – not on international politics.

“This comes only days after announcing their intentions of building a $55 million four-star hotel, completely out of its purview as a local district council and passing the cost onto ratepayers.

“Clearly, there is an issue of being distracted. Whanganui residents would agree it’s time for Council to get back to basics and stay in its own lane.”



