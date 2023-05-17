Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Wellington Building Fire Final Update

Wednesday, 17 May 2023, 2:26 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

Fire and Emergency can confirm the scene of the Loafers Lodge building fire has been handed over to Police.

The handover process was completed on Wednesday afternoon, with Police now the lead agency for the incident.

Region Manager Bruce Stubbs says Fire and Emergency’s fire investigation team will continue to work with Police through the investigation process.

"We’ll keep an Urban Search and Rescue team on scene to assist with any further work that’s required to keep the scene safe as we move into the investigation.

"A big focus now will be on the welfare of our people, particularly our frontline firefighters and Communication Centre staff who were the first responders on Tuesday."

Fire and Emergency will also continue to support the wider community following this incident. For more information on this please visit www.fireandemergency.nz/incidents-and-news/loafers-lodge-fire

This will be the last incident update from Fire and Emergency.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Fire and Emergency NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Trying To Pass National On The Right

It may be naïve to expect any politician to be consistent, but Christopher Luxon really is in a class of his own. One day, he’s out there decrying the state bureaucracy and promising to channel the money wasted on pen-pushers and bean counters back into frontline staff.

Next day (i.e, yesterday), he’s promising the virtual opposite. More>>



 
 


The Conversation: Labour’s ‘No Frills’ Budget Points To An Uninspiring Election

If the recent flood of sleep-inducing pre-budget speeches and commentary is any indication, voters can expect largely unimaginative leadership that fails to prepare the country for an uncertain future. More>>

Ag Drive: 5 Farm Fatalities In 3 Months

The Waikato’s largest vehicle training provider says more needs to be done to keep people safe. More>>


The Conversation: White-Collar Criminals Benefit From Leniency Provisions In NZ Law

If you look at the justice policies of the main political parties you’ll see references to gangs, violent criminals, greater investment in policing, social justice and problems with the criminal justice system. What you won’t see is any reference to white-collar crime. More>>


National Party: Restore Fiscal Discipline

National will restore fiscal discipline, end Labour’s wasteful spending, and deliver clear reporting of public finances, Christopher Luxon says. More>>

ALSO:

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 