TRAFFIC BULLETIN: Auckland Harbour Bridge Closures Likely This Weekend With Wind Alerts In Place

19 May

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is advising motorists that extended closures of the Auckland Harbour Harbour bridge are possible this weekend, with strong wind alerts forecast from 10am tomorrow (Saturday 20 May) through to 3am Sunday 21 May.

An amber alert is forecast by MetService from 10am to midday on Saturday 20 May, rising to a red alert from midday to 10pm, with an amber alert remaining from 10pm through to 3am Sunday 21 May.

Under an amber alert, speeds are reduced and some lanes are closed on the Auckland Harbour Bridge. Under a red alert all lanes on the bridge are closed.

Motorists are urged to drive to the conditions, look out for the electronic message boards which will indicate lane closures and reduced speeds, or full bridge closure, and stay within their lane while travelling across the bridge.

Drivers of high sided vehicles and motorcyclists are advised to avoid the Auckland Harbour Bridge and use the western ring route on State Highways 16 and 18.

© Scoop Media

