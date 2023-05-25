Candidate Nominations Open For Tawa Community Board

Following the resignation of Janryll Fernandez from the Tawa Community Board last week, a vacancy has become available and candidate nominations for the by-election open today (Thursday 25 May).

Community Board members represent and act as spokespeople for the interests of their local community, so this is a significant role, says Board Chair Jill Day.

“While we are sad to see Janryll go, we are grateful for the passion and commitment he has brought to the role, and we wish him well with his new adventures overseas.

“His departure leaves a big hole on the board, but we are excited at the prospect of a new candidate bringing their fresh take on how we can best serve our community.

“The community is the beating heart of Tawa, and the board advocates for them – especially where the big issues like housing, infrastructure and transport are concerned.

“So if you are passionate about the community and want to support it, we encourage you to find out more about the role and throw your hat in the ring.”

· Candidates must be nominated by two Tawa residents, but don’t need to live in Tawa themselves.

· Nomination forms are available from the Wellington City Council offices at Level 16, 113 The Terrace or downloadable from wellington.govt.nz/tawa-by-election.

· Completed nomination documents must be received by the Electoral Officer no later than noon Thursday 22 June 2023.

· Each nomination must be accompanied by a deposit of $200 incl GST, payable by online banking (details available on the nomination form), or cash.

· The nomination form, profile statement and photo can also be emailed to wellingtoncc@electionz.com.

· For more information potential candidates can email election@wcc.govt.nz.

If there is more than one candidate, voting will take place 27 July – 18 August.

© Scoop Media

