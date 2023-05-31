All Train Lines Suspended Due To Favona Fire
All train line services in Auckland have been suspended until further notice due to a fire near the Auckland Train Control Centre
- Part of southern Auckland is being evacuated due to a scrap yard fire in Favona, which is producing toxic smoke.
- We have been advised the Auckland Train Control centre, based at Westfield has been evacuated.
- All trains on the Auckland metro network will be brought safely to a halt at platforms.
- All train line services have been held until further notice.
- Taxi vans will continue to run between Penrose & Onehunga until 10am, due to an earlier track fault. Scheduled buses will accept paper tickets.
- All services are held on platforms, so passengers can disembark to scheduled buses.
We will provide further updates shortly.