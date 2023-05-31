All Train Lines Suspended Due To Favona Fire

All train line services in Auckland have been suspended until further notice due to a fire near the Auckland Train Control Centre

Part of southern Auckland is being evacuated due to a scrap yard fire in Favona, which is producing toxic smoke.

We have been advised the Auckland Train Control centre, based at Westfield has been evacuated.

All trains on the Auckland metro network will be brought safely to a halt at platforms.

All train line services have been held until further notice.

Taxi vans will continue to run between Penrose & Onehunga until 10am, due to an earlier track fault. Scheduled buses will accept paper tickets.

All services are held on platforms, so passengers can disembark to scheduled buses.

We will provide further updates shortly.

© Scoop Media

