How Soccer Kits Made Kids Proud And Restored The Mana Of A Small Rotorua Club

What do you get when you take little boys and girls who have been playing soccer in worn, ragtag and cobbled-together jerseys--and, for many, borrowed boots--and give them brand-new kit? You get kids who want to sleep in their new kit and who walk with pride; you add to the innate mana, which will serve them into adulthood.

A more than $10,000 donation of soccer kits by civil engineering firm Kenai to the Westbrook Junior Soccer Club in West Rotorua was about a lot more than a simple sponsorship for Rotorua native and Kenai CEO Caleb Male; it was about instilling a sense of strength; pride and identity that will help those children grow into well adjusted, confident adults.

"When club president Mark Trembath reached out to me, I didn't hesitate," Male says. "I grew up in the area, and I know that many families cannot even pay the subscription fees, never mind buying a kit. I know that playing football kept me out of mischief, but the club I grew up playing for has disappeared, and I didn't want that to happen to Westbrook.

"When a child learns to play as part of a team, he or she can transfer those skills later in life; they learn that leaning on each other gets better results," says Male, whose firm Kenai contributed more than 260 kits to the club.

"We might live in New Zealand, but too many children are excluded from the sport because their parents cannot afford fees, kits, boots, transport and tournament costs, to name just a few. We, along with Mark Trembath, want to get as many kids into the sport as possible by removing as many barriers as possible," Male says.

Westbrook Junior Soccer Club president and Rotorua Boys High secondary school teacher and guidance counsellor Mark Trembath says the kids now walk with their heads held high.

"This donation has put mana back into the club. We've gone from 89 members last year to more than 175 new members in 2023."

Much of that growth can also be attributed to Trembath and his committee, who have given the soccer club a new direction, vision, and identity, which is encapsulated in the new uniforms.

"We wanted to bring more youth who aren't playing sport into football while also capturing the identity of the local area. This included designing a new badge to go on the kits. The new badge acknowledges the club's area, their whenua, and the important local phenomena to our members. It acknowledges the local area, the Utuhina Stream, manga, the Pukehangi Hills, the Karamu spring and the area where the club is based, Pomare."

Mark says parents informed him that many kids wanted to sleep in their new uniforms and were not keen on taking them off.

The club's registration fees are half that of other clubs in Rotorua, at just $65, and the only reason there is a fee is that the club has to pay fees to New Zealand Football and WaiBop.

The club also runs a Koha Shoes programme, which relies on donated boots to equip many of the kids in the club. At the end of the season, they return their shoes, and another cycle starts.

Kenai Limited

Kenai is a company driven by a mission to preserve and improve the environment for future generations. Founded by Caleb Male, who has a deep connection to the land and waters, the company aims to contribute positively to a better Aotearoa (New Zealand). Caleb's upbringing in Rotorua, his passion for the outdoors, and his background in Environmental Science shape the company's values and operations.

Kenai honours its roots by paying tribute to Caleb's birthplace in Kenai, Alaska. The company embodies values such as manaakitanga (hospitality), kaitiakitanga (environmental stewardship), and whanaungatanga (building relationships).

Leveraging a diverse background and expertise in both physical works and specialist management, Kenai approaches infrastructure projects with a fresh and modern mindset.

Known for their agility and partnership-oriented approach, Kenai is committed to delivering infrastructure that contributes to a better future for Aotearoa. Through their work, they strive to protect the environment, foster meaningful relationships, and get the job done efficiently.

Westbrook Junior Soccer Club

Westbrook Junior Soccer Club is a whānau based club with soccer teams catering to children aged 4+.

