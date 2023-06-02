Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Library Survey To Inform Ten-year Project Priorities

Friday, 2 June 2023, 11:38 am
Press Release: Ruapehu District Council

Community librarian Fiona Thomas is encouraging everyone to complete the library survey and help shape the future direction of Ruapehu’s library services over the next decade.

"It is crucial for as many people as possible to participate in the survey which aims to identify project priorities in support of the library's new ten-year strategic plan," she said.

“By engaging a wide range of voices, we can help ensure that our libraries are best able to deliver services that are inclusive, relevant, and reflective of the communities we serve.

The survey aims to gather insights that reflect the needs, aspirations, and cultural diversity of the community that can then help inform thinking around library services for next year's Long Term Plan,” she said.

Mrs Thomas said that the new ten-year library strategy centres around three key pillars that aim to expand personal horizons and learning opportunities, enrich people's lives by offering a more diverse and relevant service, and strengthen the community by ensuring equitable access to library resources and services.

"We believe that modern libraries have a key role in ensuring that knowledge and information is accessible to everyone, empowering individuals to broaden their horizons and reach their full potential.

Through our new ten-year library strategy, we are aiming to create an environment that fosters lifelong learning and provides a valuable space for people to gather, explore, and grow.

Central to the strategic vision is the active involvement of the wider community in shaping the library's services and offerings.

The library is committed to building partnerships with Māori and seeking meaningful ways to include them in the design of future services and the library environment.

The strategy also acknowledges the importance of engaging library users and other stakeholders including schools, businesses and community organisations in the development and delivery of future services.

We are dedicated to engaging with all users and stakeholders in a collaborative manner to develop a library that serves the needs of all," she said.

"In addition to community engagement the library strategy emphasizes the importance of staff members as the heart and soul of the library.

We are dedicated to fostering a diverse and inclusive workforce that is well-equipped to adapt to ever-changing technology, emerging trends and deliver exceptional services to our community."

We invite all interested parties to take complete the library strategy survey and help us identify our future project priorities and direction of library services for the next ten-year period.

Together, we can shape a library service that reflects the needs, aspirations, and values of our diverse community," she said.

To learn more about the new Ruapehu District Library Strategy 2023/32 and access the online survey, please visit ruapehudc.govt.nz or drop-by your local library.

