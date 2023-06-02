Serious Crash, SH7, Lewis Pass - Canterbury
Friday, 2 June 2023, 6:15 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a two-vehicle
collision on State Highway
7, Lewis Pass this
evening.
The crash was reported at
4.45pm.
Initial reports suggest there are critical
injuries.
The road will be closed for several hours
while emergency services work at
the
scene.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area and
follow diversions on Hanmer
Springs Road and Springs
Junction Road.
Enquiries into the circumstances of the
crash are
underway.
