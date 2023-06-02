Serious Crash, SH7, Lewis Pass - Canterbury

Emergency services are responding to a two-vehicle collision on State Highway

7, Lewis Pass this evening.

The crash was reported at 4.45pm.

Initial reports suggest there are critical injuries.

The road will be closed for several hours while emergency services work at

the scene.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and follow diversions on Hanmer

Springs Road and Springs Junction Road.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are underway.

